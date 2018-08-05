‘Gold is Money’ thump Sparta  Boss 4 – 0 to win National title

THE ‘Guinness Greatest of the Streets’ National title was hoisted by ‘Gold is Money’, following the West Front Road side’s 4 – 0 thumping of Sparta Boss on Saturday evening at the Guyana National Stadium, Providence, to win the $500,000 winner’s purse.

Watched by thousands at the venue where the final was hosted for the first time, those in attendance were treated to some clinical display of ‘street football’ skills by ‘Gold is Money’, who were led to victory by Deon Alfred who scored twice, including a ‘Guinness Goal’ and a solitary strike from Randolph Wagner.

Leading up to the Sparta Boss/Gold is Money showdown, the two city teams had to battle their Linden counterparts in the semi-finals.

Gold is Money easily disposed of Silver Bullets 7-0, thanks to goals from Alfred’s hat-trick (19th, 25th and 32nd minute), while Hubert Pedro netted in the 22nd minute alongside a Guinness Goal in the 40th minute. Adding a goal in the 32nd minute was Jamal Pedro.

Sparta Boss brushed aside Dave & Celina’s All-Stars 4-2 in their semi-finals, compliments of Gregory Richardson’s double which came in the sixth and 35th minute. Eusi Phillips and Cleon Forrester were the other scorers in the win.

Dave & Celina’s goals came from Tyric McAllister and Rudy Halley in the fourth and 27th minute respectively.

After the finalists were known following the two city teams lopsided win over the Linden teams, the crowd was uneasy and ‘Gold is Money and Sparta Boss didn’t disappoint.

In the third place playoff, Silver Bullets edged Dave & Celina’s All-Stars 2-1. Damion Williams and Jermaine Samuels scored in the fifth and sixth minute respectively to see them heading back to Linden with the $200,000 third place prize.

Orlonzo Thurman’s goal in the 15th minute meant that Dave & Celina’s All-Stars would head home with $100,000 and a trophy.