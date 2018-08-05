BREAKING: Fire averted at Pegasus Hotel

A major disaster was averted on Sunday night after a deep fryer in the kitchen of the Pegasus Hotel in Kingston caught a fire.

Reports are that the fire was observed around 2300hrs in the kitchen area. The smoke from the kitchen spread to other areas on the bottom flat of the building , sparking an evacuation of guests , many of whom could be seen milling around the lobby and nearby areas outside the hotel.

Members of the Guyana Fire Service responded to the scene and contained the situation while the police secured the area.

Reports are that the fire alarm system at the hotel is not functioning and as such some guests are upset and are planning to relocate from the hotel.

A wedding reception which was ongoing was also disrupted leaving the guests as well as the bridal party fuming.

The Guyana Chronicle will provide more details in Monday’s edition of the newspaper.