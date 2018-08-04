Remigrant murdered in the Pomeroon

The community of Grant Maria’s Delight, Lower Pomeroon was plounged into deep mourning following the death of 73- year -old Deonarine called ‘Russian’ who was shot to the left side of his abdomen by a unidentified masked man.

The 46-year-old girlfriend of the farmer who witnessed the incident is assisting police with the investigations. The incident occurred on Friday night around 20:00 hours.

The man lived alone but his girlfriend who lives at Charity would usually visit him each weekend. The woman told police that around 18:00 hours Friday the two were cooking when they heard a knock at the back. Deonarine was confronted by a man who was armed with a gun.

The woman said she held onto the suspect’s gun and a knife which he pulled out from his pocket but the man pushed her out of the way and pursued Deonarine.

A gun shot was heard moments later and Deonarine called out for help. The suspect escaped and moments later persons came to the aid of the injured man. He was rushed to the Oscar Joseph Hospital at Charity where he was pronounced dead on arrival by a doctor.

The body is presently at the Suddie hospital mortuary awaiting a post-mortem examination. Police are continuing their investigations. (Indrawattie Natram)