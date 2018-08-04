Guyana to host 18th World Dominoes Championships in October

THE World Council of Dominoes Federation (WCDF) has chosen Guyana to host their 18th Biennial World Dominoes Championship from October 4 to 10 later this year.

As such the Georgetown Dominoes Federation (GDF) has issued a Notice to all clubs and associations in Guyana calling for the names of two players each to participate at a ‘Three-hand trial’ which will be held at the GDF president’s residence from August 12 to 25.

At the end of the trial, a male and female team will be selected to represent Guyana at the World Dominoes Championships.

Countries such as Antigua and Barbuda, Anguilla, Barbados, the United States of America (USA), Canada, St Lucia, St Maarten, England, Jamaica, Suriname and Montserrat will be participating.

Interested persons can contact the vice-president of the Federation, Mr George on 678-8447.