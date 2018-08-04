Andy Persaud celebrates with teammate  

ANDY Persaud (right), the bowling hero in Berbice’s comprehensive 30-run victory over Demerara in last weekend’s white ball Inter-county tournament, celebrates his side’s win with teammate Fizul Haniff.

Persaud, who also bowled brilliantly in the semi-final against Essequibo, with figures of three for 15 in three overs, returned to grab four for 14 in the final, claiming the Tropical Nights Restaurant trophy in the process.

The tournament, which was held at Keele Top, North York, Toronto, Canada is the brainchild of former Guyana and Canadian national player Damodar Daesrath and was being played for the second consecutive year.

It involved Berbice, Demerara, Essequibo and an All Stars selection.