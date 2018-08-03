Seven Seas cycling set for National Park today

CYCLISTS will return to action today in the 15th Annual Seven Seas 11-race cycling programme, billed for the inner circuit of the National Park, before turning their attention to the roadways of West Demerara for the 14th Annual Reagan Rodrigues Memorial 46-mile road race tomorrow.

The 11-stage cycling programme is being sponsored by Massy and will be organised by National cycling coach Hassan Mohamed.

Raul Leal was the winner of last year’s feature event, the Schoolboys and Invitational 35-lap event, clocking a time of one hour 17 minutes 56.94 seconds.

However, this year will see a new winner crowned, as Leal is out of the country.

The winner of the Junior/Juveniles 10-lap race was Nigel Duguid with a time of 23 minutes 11 seconds, while Ian Jackson took the Veterans U-50 5-lap race in 11 minutes seven seconds.

Over in the Mountain Bike 5-lap event, Nigel Jacobs was the winner.

The presentation of trophies and prizes will be done by Nirvana Thakur, who is the Products Specialist attached to Massy Distribution.

Meanwhile, tomorrow, the cyclists will head over to West Demerara roadways. Tomorrow’s event is being sponsored by Ricks and Sari Agro Industries.

The race will begin at the Demerara Harbour Bridge before heading to Bushy Park, East Bank Essequibo and back for the finish at the point of origin.

Jamual John was the winner in the Seniors category last year with a time of one hour 56 minutes 48.59 seconds, while Briton John (Juniors), Ian Jackson (Veterans) and Talim Shaw (Mountain Bikes) were the other category winners.

The Rodrigues family will be there to distribute prizes and trophies. The late Reagan Rodrigues was a former champion motor racer and cyclist, as well as a former president of the Guyana Cycling Federation (GCF).