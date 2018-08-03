Question Jagdeo, Rohee about Lindo Creek

…CoI recommends compensation for families

THE Commission of Inquiry into the Lindo Creek massacre has recommended that former President Bharrat Jagdeo and former Home Affairs Minister, Clement Rohee be questioned regarding the action they took following the killings. The CoI has also recommended compensation for the families of the victims.

The announcement was made when Chairman of the Commission, Justice Rtd, Donald Trotman handed over the report to President David Granger at State House. Trotman told the media that while it is not the Commission’s position to hold anyone guilty for the eight slain miners, the body has identified several persons of interest for additional questioning.

“It is not for us to have found anyone culpable but we have identified some persons who in their official capacities, performing their duties as public officers, should be inquired into so that some explanations be given by them as to their conduct and actions or their non-actions during the material times of 2008 and following.”

“That would include persons who were performing the duties of President, Commissioner of Police, Minister of Home Affairs, the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) and other relevant officers around the particular time,” Trotman said.

During this period Jagdeo served as President while former Prime Minister Samuel Hinds served as acting President at the time when the killings became public. Other titles named include former Minister of Home Affairs, Clement Rohee and former Commissioner of Police Henry Greene, now deceased.

On June 21, 2008 at Lindo Creek in the Upper Demerara/Upper Berbice region, the charred remains of miners Cecil Arokium, Dax Arokium, Horace Drakes, Bonny Harry, Lancelot Lee, Compton Speirs, Nigel Torres and Clifton Berry Wong were discovered.

Other recommendations coming out of the report include compensation in various ways for the surviving relatives of the deceased which Trotman justified by stating:

“The basis for recommending compensation is that many of the families have suffered financially from the deaths of their husbands or fathers who were at the time supporting them, they were dependent and now that they have gone, there is no economic and financial support. So we feel that compensation should be given to them and that has been so recommended.”

Meanwhile, the report also recommends the re-opening of some parts of the investigation which took place prior to the Commission being formed which the CoI Chairman said would allow for better access to the truth.

“[This is necessary] so that proper measures will be taken which had not been taken in the Commission’s view into getting the truth of some of these allegations that were made and some of these actions that were done,” he said.

Ultimately, the President will have the judgement of selecting which recommendations are to be implemented and said that after he takes a look at what was presented, he will do so in due time. However, he did note that this his government will not sit idly by in the midst of uninvestigated assassinations or massacres as every citizen of Guyana has the “right to life”.

He noted that during the period of the “troubles” between the years 2000 to 2008 it was a terrible time of 1,317 murders and 7,865 armed robberies which must never be forgotten. As such, he noted that through a series of upcoming investigations, the Government is determined to ensure that the “truth about the troubles” is uncovered and that this results in enhanced public trust in officers who are responsible for upholding the law.

“My Government will spare no efforts to expose the intellectual authors or the perpetrators of such deadly violence. The truth of the troubles must be determined in order to reinforce a regard for the sanctity of life, respect for the constitution of the law and restoration of public trust,” he said.

Later in an interview with the media, the President continued: “I think most Guyanese are distressed at the number of massacres that we had during that period. I have received a request of a blood relative of Minister Satyadeo Sawh [assassinated] to have that massacre [investigated]. We have to look at the removal of evidence and the removal of witnesses over the years. “Even this Lindo Creek inquiry might have suffered from the fact that people have migrated or people’s memories might have faded so we don’t want to have an inquiry based on hearsay but we will be looking at all of the massacres,” the President stated.

Other upcoming inquires include the slain Guyanese fishermen on Surinamese territory which the President said is one which will take “high priority” after which smaller individual crimes will be looked into.

“That one we’ll give high priority. I’m not saying it will be the next but we certainly will give high priority to it. Some people are even uncertain how many people are dead. Numbers such as 11, 12 and 14 are being mentioned but my idea is that any events in which such a large number of Guyanese are killed must be investigated.

“We must not go through as Guyanese citizens sweeping these multiple deaths under the carpet. People must learn to respect one another and we must feel confident that we can live in safety,” he said firmly.

During his presentation speech, Trotman said that while the six-month inquiry was a challenging one, with the help of his devoted team, the commission searched and travelled for truth that could lead to justice.

“This report would not have resulted without the help and cooperation of some committed persons who put service before self and duty before leisure,” he said, later thanking the President, too, stating: “You, Mr. President should feel gratified that you have done the right thing at the right time by authorising the appointment of this Commission.”