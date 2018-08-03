Preparations for the Karibee Sprint Classic horse race meet well on stream

PREPARATIONS for next Sunday’s Karibee Sprint Classic horse race meet are well underway and the organisers are confident that the day’s activity would be a success as most of the country’s top racehorses have been registered.

With over $4M in prize money is up for grabs. The Nand Persaud Group of Companies-organised event, through its Sky Plus Inc. Promotions, will stage a seven-race programme with horses competing over 660 yards and 880 yards at its racing facility, situated at #36 Village, Macedonia Estate, Corentyne, Berbice.

Among the events listed for the day is the `D’ and Lower for animals over 880 yards for a winning purse of $400 000 and a trophy.

Horses classified `H’ and Lower will contest a three-furlong race and the winner will earn $260 000 and a trophy.

Three-year-old animals will also contest a three-furlong race and the winner will receive $200 000 and a trophy.

Two-year-old horses will contest a four-furlong race that carries a first prize of $200 000, while `K’ Class and Lower horses will be competing for a first prize of $140 000 and a trophy over a three-furlong trip.

There will also be two events for horses classified `L’ and Lower. One will be for stallions over four furlongs and the other for mares over three furlongs.

The champion jockey, champion trainer and champion stable will all be rewarded.