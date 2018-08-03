Petterson-Griffith snares another gold medal for Guyana

CARLOS Petterson-Griffith took the centre of the podium yesterday when he copped a gold medal in the Men’s Raw Open 93kg category at the opening of the IPF/NAPF Regional Powerlifting Championships in Mexico.

Petterson-Griffith’s achievement came a day after Nadina Taharally and Paul Adams’ exploits on Thursday which saw them capture a gold medal each, while Taharally had a bronze.

Petterson-Griffith beat Puerto Rico’s Michael Correa to the gold medal while Guatemalan, Haroldo Zepeda Hernandez had to settle for bronze.

One of Guyana’s most consistent powerlifters, Carlos had a total weight lifted of 790kg, which was far superior to Correa’s 660kg accumulation.

Petterson-Griffith had a best Squat of 300kg, best Bench Press of 165kg and a best Deadlift of 325kg to cart off the gold medal.

Correa’s Squat was 260kg, Bench Press 132.5kg and Deadlift 267.5kg while bronze medallist Zepeda Hernandez’ total weight lifted was 625kg with a best Squat of 232.5kg, Bench Press 132.5kg and Deadlift 260kg.

Meanwhile, Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Guyana Amateur Powerlifting Federation (GAPLF), Runita White, noted that Petterson-Griffith “has done well for himself and his country”. The strongman will be competing once again today in the Men’s Equipped Open 93kg category.

Petterson-Griffith’s gold means Guyana now has three gold medals and a bronze after just two days of competition.

The Regional Championships which is being hosted in Mexico City, Mexico, began on August 1 and will run until August 4.