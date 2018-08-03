Petterson-Griffith snares another gold medal for Guyana

Carlos Petterson-Griffith stands proudly on the podium after winning the gold medal in the Men’s Raw 93kg Open.

CARLOS Petterson-Griffith took the centre of the podium yesterday when he copped a gold medal in the Men’s Raw Open 93kg category at the opening of the IPF/NAPF Regional Powerlifting Championships in Mexico.

Petterson-Griffith’s achievement came a day after Nadina Taharally and Paul Adams’ exploits on Thursday which saw them capture a gold medal each, while Taharally had a bronze.

Petterson-Griffith beat Puerto Rico’s Michael Correa to the gold medal while Guatemalan, Haroldo Zepeda Hernandez had to settle for bronze.

One of Guyana’s most consistent powerlifters, Carlos had a total weight lifted of 790kg, which was far superior to Correa’s 660kg accumulation.

Petterson-Griffith had a best Squat of 300kg, best Bench Press of 165kg and a best Deadlift of 325kg to cart off the gold medal.

Carlos Petterson-Griffith makes his second attempt in the Deadlift.

Correa’s Squat was 260kg, Bench Press 132.5kg and Deadlift 267.5kg while bronze medallist Zepeda Hernandez’ total weight lifted was 625kg with a best Squat of 232.5kg, Bench Press 132.5kg and Deadlift 260kg.

Meanwhile, Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Guyana Amateur Powerlifting Federation (GAPLF), Runita White, noted that Petterson-Griffith “has done well for himself and his country”. The strongman will be competing once again today in the Men’s Equipped Open 93kg category.

Petterson-Griffith’s gold means Guyana now has three gold medals and a bronze after just two days of competition.

The Regional Championships which is being hosted in Mexico City, Mexico, began on August 1 and will run until August 4.

