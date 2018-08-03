GBA’s final Caribbean Boxing championship trial set for today

THE Guyana Boxing Association (GBA), will stage its final trial with the aim of selecting a squad of boxers to represent Guyana at the third Annual Caribbean Juniors and Schoolboys Championships, August 17-19, at the National Gymnasium, Mandela Avenue.

Today’s trial will commence at 13:30hrs at the Andrew `Six Head’ Lewis Boxing Gym, situated at the corner of Independence Boulevard and Callender Street, Albouystown.

Fifteen bouts are carded for the day, after which the selection committee of the GBA will name its representatives for the Caribbean championships. Grenada, St Lucia and Trinidad & Tobago have already registered their boxers for the much- awaited championship.

Results from the previous trials, which were held over the past two months show that the Forgotten Youth Foundation (FYF) Gym, have secured more victories than any of the other gyms so far, but today, things can change as boxing gyms from the hinterland are expected to be on show, as their fighters seek to make their mark for possible selection on the Guyana team.

According to information received by this publication, boxers from Regions One, Three, Six, Seven, Nine and Ten are expected to participate, so much excitement and thrilling bouts are anticipated.