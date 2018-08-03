Escape plot foiled at Lusignan Prison

Officers at the Lusignan Prison have foiled an escape bid by by two prisoners that are committed to stand trial in the High Court.

The actions by the prison staff between Thursday and Friday morning thwarted the bid by the two prisoners were charged for murder.

According to reports ,during security checks conducted, the discovery was made. One steel bar was discovered cut while attempts were being made to cut another.

Director of Prisons , Gladwin Samuels said from observations, the cutting of the second bar was to allow easier exit. Due to the nature of the housing unit and the Standard Operating Procedures those prisoners should not have been in possession of cutting equipment and more so being allowed to actually cut.

The police have been called in to conduct a full investigation. The prisoners security classification has increased and additional layers of security are in place.