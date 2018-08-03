Doris finishes fifth; Baird, Archibald fourth

NATIONAL record holder Troy Doris managed to finish fifth in his men’s triple jump event at the Central America and the Caribbean (CAC) Games, while Leslain Baird took fourth in the men’s javelin throw, last Thursday, when the competition continued in Barranquilla, Colombia.

Clearing just 16.43m on his final jump, Doris was unable to replicate his Commonwealth Games gold medal performance after facing serious competition from two Cubans and a Surinamese.

The jump was won by Cuba’s Cristian Napoles Urria, who covered a personal-best 17.34m; his compatriot Jordan Diaz Fortun copped the silver with a best jump of 17.29m.

Doris started off with a short 16.17m, but was able to get progressively better though he dipped below 16m on his third and fourth attempts. However, by his fifth jump he improved back to 16.30m, before producing his best leap of the day on his final try.

Another national record holder, Baird had his best performance on his third throw of the javelin, also having got off to a low start, opening with a 65.24m throw.

Meanwhile, Emanuel Archibald secured a new season’s best in the men’s long jump when he leaped to 7.83m on his final bound, last Tuesday. The jump saw him finish fourth, just behind Trinidad’s Andwuelle Wright, who took the final podium position with a best jump of 7.94m.

The event was won by Jamaica’s Ramone Bailey, whose best jump was 8.07m.