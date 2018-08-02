Two more radio stations to hit the airwaves

TWO newly licensed radio stations are expected to go on air by the end of August and December 2018, respectively.

These are Brutal Communications Incorporated of Brutal Track Records and Blackman & Sons Incorporated. During a follow-up visit by the Guyana National Broadcasting Authority’s (GNBA), Chairman Leslie Sobers had stated that the stations were given until the end of July to have their operations fully established.

“We have discovered that that was probably a little bit too short a time for them, and the extended time is now by August month end,” Sobers said, while noting that the purpose of the visits is to ensure that the agencies are working towards a state of readiness and that the frequencies issued are not hoarded.

He noted that the GNBA expects “the frequencies will be properly utilised in accordance with the license.” It was noted, that if it is found that a frequency is not being utilised, the GNBA “may be inclined to revoke the license and with the revocation of the license, the frequency would have to be withdrawn”

The GNBA Chairman visited five of the six newly licensed radio stations on Tuesday but was only able to meet with three of the five broadcasters. It was noted that due to unforeseen circumstances, CNS Incorporated is set to begin broadcasting in December 2018. Last January, the GNBA granted broadcast licenses to Brutal Communications Incorporated of Brutal Track Records, Blackman & Sons Incorporated, CNS Incorporated, Pinnacle Communications Inc., National Media and Broadcasting Company, and Two Brothers Incorporated. (DPI)