Dear Editor,

WITH the citizens of Georgetown having been subjected to enduring over the last two years, some of the worst living conditions that one could encounter in a capital city, it finally seems as though the end is nigh for the current Mayor and City Council with the announcement of local government elections for November 12, 2018.

One would think that this gives for more substantial grounds or cause for celebrations than the commemorations of the 175th Anniversary of the birth of the city, as substantial as that is.

As the mayor begins to pack and remove her things from her office, in anticipation of departure, one can only hope that she takes along with her a number of the infamous things from her stint, including the infamous parking meter contract, the useless stun guns that were purchased for the abattoir, the scores of used airline tickets and boarding passes, the plans to convert green spaces in Bel Air Park, Farnum Playground and Lamaha Springs into residential areas, the massive plans they had to overhaul Georgetown and restore its Garden City acclaim, plans for the Merriman Mall Recreation Park which were supposed to feature among its facilities a petting zoo, the proposal to construct a three-storey shopping mall with special entertainment facility at the New Vendors mall and a similar edifice with parking facilities for farmers, wholesalers and other merchants at Bourda Green and all the other quixotic ideas that came from La La Land.

Hopefully, the new Mayor and City Council will do away with all of the excesses such as bodyguards, chauffeurs, special assistants, residential security, frequent travel to the ends of the earth with assistants in tow, etc. Hopefully also, the new municipal government will be filled with smart young persons that will not be so out of control, so bloated and so infested with deceit and abuse of power.

Have faith citizens. Morning will come to City Hall, it has no choice.

Regards

Sambu Jacobus