Moore’s invitational track meet set for August 11 in Essequibo

By Elroy Stephney

HISTORY will be made when promoter Wayne Moore hosts Essequibo’s first-ever Athletics invitational track meet on August 11 at the Anna Regina Community Centre ground.

Both athletes and fans are already buzzing with excitement given the historic nature of the event and the huge incentives that will accompany each race.

Over $1M in medals and trophies will be distributed as prizes to each category of both male and female winners. The range of races will span from Under-10 to 19 100 metres as well as Open 100-200 metres, Under 10-19 200 metres along with 400 metres for Under 13-19 and Open.

The meet will also include Over-40 100 and 400 metres, Over-50 80 metres and Over-60 80 metres races. There will also be an 800 metres Open race as well as novelty triathlon, sack-race and lime-and-spoon 30 metres races.

In total there will be 25 races the first of which will get on the way from 10:00hrs with the Under-10 100 metres display.

Meanwhile, promoter Wayne Moore has expressed delight with the response as he envisages a successful and memorable day of events.

He further disclosed that the aim of the meet is to inspire the young minds to be competitive in sports and to lend support to athletes who can be identified to represent the district, country as well as international meets.

Registration is free as Moore is encouraging all prospective athletes to grasp the opportunity and register early. Athletes can also register as individuals, villages or as schools. He is appealing to the corporate community to support the event by donating cash or trophies.

The National Sports Commission (NSC) has already pledged its support and will be donating the medals while overseas-based Guyanese Compton Williams will be identifying special talent from the meet and will present them with footwear and uniform.

For further information contact can be made with Wayne Moore on 628-4873, 672-9876 or Cheryl Moore on 651-2172.

Historically Essequibo is known to have produced some outstanding long- and short-distance athletes including Professor Dr Kimani Nehusi, Dr Colin Roach, Prince Holder, Julian Holder, Kurt Stephney, Carl Joseph, the late Junior Johnson and female sensation Reona Cornette.

The invitational meet comes in the wake of the Government’s stated intention to build a synthetic track in Region 2.

It is expected that the president of the Guyana Athletics Federation Aubrey Hudson and regional officials will attend.