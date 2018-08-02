‘Jackie Chan’ fires Sparta Boss into semi-finals; Gold is Money also advance

GREGORY ‘Jackie Chan’ Richardson scored twice and was pivotal in Sparta Boss reaching the semi-finals of the Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ National Championships, following his side’s 3-1 win over Trafalgar, on Wednesday evening at the Haslington tarmac.

Richardson banged in a double in the sixth and 13th minutes, while Cleyon Forrester scored in the 16th minute.

For the losers, a consolation goal in the form of a fortuitous own goal was recorded in the 14th minute. In their second fixture, Sparta Boss dismantled Paradise 7-0.

The gulf in quality was evident from the opening whistle, as Courtney Britton recorded a brace in the second and third minutes.

He then returned in the final moments to record a Guinness Goal (GG) (a goal scored in the final three minutes counts as two) in the 18th minute.

Also registering a (GG) in the 19th minute was Dennis Edwards, while Forrester made his presence felt once more in the 15th minute.

On the other hand, Gold is Money, the Georgetown champions, edged East Coast Demerara title-holders Uprising 1-0. Deon Alfred volleyed home a left-foot strike in the 15th minute.

Gold is Money then sealed their final-four berth without breaking a sweat, following a walkover victory against Bent Street, who failed to take the playing area.

With the wins, Sparta Boss will now oppose Linden champions Silver Bullets, while Gold is Money will battle National champions Dave & Celina’s All-Stars in the semi-finals tomorrow at the Guyana National Stadium, Providence.

The eliminated teams are Bent Street, Buxton Diamond, Melanie-B, Paradise, Trafalgar and Uprising.