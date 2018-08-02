ExxonMobil is main sponsor of Guyana Amazon Warriors

OIL giant ExxonMobil has been confirmed as the main sponsor of the Guyana Amazon Warriors for the 2018 Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL).

The official unveiling of the partnership between the company and the franchise will take place today at a media launch at the Marriott Hotel in Georgetown at 10:30hrs.

ExxonMobil replaces last year’s main sponsor GTT. During the 2017 tournament, ExxonMobil was also part of the franchise set-up.

Guyana Amazon Warriors have played three finals, finishing second-best on all three occasions, and two semi-finals.

The tournament will run from August 8 to September 16. Apart from five Guyana Amazon Warriors home games, Guyana will also host the two playoff matches for the first time in the tournament’s history.