Eleven Guyanese cyclists qualify for Senior Caribbean Championships in DR

ELEVEN Guyanese cyclists have qualified for the Senior Caribbean Cycling Championships which will be held in the Dominican Republic (DR) from October 12 to 13.

The 11 cyclists are Andrew Hicks, Christopher ‘Chicken Legs’ Griffith, Curtis ‘Chappy’ Dey, Deeraj Garbarran, Jamual John, Romello Crawford, Silvio Innis, Hamzah Eastman, Paul DeNobrega, Briton John and Alonzo Ambrose.

However, the Guyana Cycling Federation (GCF) has since released a circular stating that only five cyclists can represent the ‘Land of Many Waters’ at the Championships.

A notable absentee from the list is Raynauth Jeffrey, despite his being the National Time Trial (TT) champion.

Meanwhile Team Coco’s Jamual John should be a ‘shoo-in’ as he has consistently been on the podium in Guyana in both road and park races. He is young, growing in confidence and the outside experience could only help develop him further.

Another cyclist to watch is DeNobrega who has the quality and patience required to win big races and as a former Junior Caribbean Champion he would bring experience to the team.

Just back from the CAC Games in Colombia, Romello Crawford is in a purple patch of form, he’s a brilliant sprinter and racing on the USA Circuit has added to his experience.

Curtis Dey, who is currently in his first season as a senior cyclist in Guyana, is the reigning National Road Race champion and should also make the cut.

Within the next two weeks, five of the 11 listed cyclists will be selected to represent Guyana.