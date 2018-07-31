Guyanese power lifters seeking glory in Mexico at IPAF/NAPF Regional Championships

THE 16th Annual IPF/NAPF North American Regional Powerlifting Championship is being held in Mexico City, Mexico from today (August 1) and will conclude on August 4, eight Guyanese athletes are currently in the Central American country and will be looking to bring home medals.

The Guyanese contingent comprises two female and six male athletes inclusive of seasoned female powerlifter, Nadina Taharally along with other proven athletes such as Paul Adams, Grace Babb and Franklyn Brisport just to name a few.

The athletes are as follows:

Grace Babb (Women’s Classic Open, 72kg)

Nadina Taharally (Women’s Classic Open and Women’s Classic Masters I, 72kg)

Paul Adams (Men’s Classic Open, 83kg)

Franklyn Brisport (Men’s Equipped Open and Men’s Equipped Masters II, 66kg)

Carlos Petterson (Men’s Classic Open and Men’s Equipped Open, 93kg)

Nairanjan Singh (Men’s Equipped Open and Men’s Equipped Masters IV, 83kg)

Erwyn Smith (Men’s Equipped Open, 93kg)

Frank Tucker (Men’s Equipped Open and Men’s Equipped Masters III, 105kg)