Freed of trafficking; fined for overstaying

DAYS after being freed for aiding in the trafficking narcotics, four Colombians were brought before the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts charged for overstaying in Guyana.

Yeison Sanchez, 27; Jesus Ameya, 52; Reginaldo Jaramillo, 36 appeared before the Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan and were each fined $20,000 after pleading guilty to the charge with the aid of an interpreter.

It is alleged that Sanchez, after being granted to approval stay in Guyana from October 18, 2017 to November 17, 2017, overstayed until January 2, 2018.

It is also alleged that Ameya, after being granted approval to stay in Guyana from August 4, 2017 to September 19, 2017, overstayed until January 2, 2018.

Additionally, it is also alleged that Jaramillo, after being granted approval to stay in Guyana between August 25, 2017 and September 24, 2017, overstayed until January 2, 2018.

However, Wilinton Reyes, 36 appeared before Principal Magistrate Judy Latchman and admitted that between September 23, 2017 and October 22, 2017 he overstayed until January 2018. He was fined $50,000 with immediate deportation.

The foreign nationals were represented by attorney-at-law Bernard DaSliva, who told the court that his clients spent the last few months on remand while on trial for aiding in trafficking of narcotics charge.

According to reports the four Colombians came in 2017 to Guyana legally at different ports of entry and were each given one month’s stay in the country.

On January 2, 2018 ranks from CANU carried out a raid at Grand Woodland, Pomeroon, Essequibo and the men were busted along with others and with 11.410 kilograms of cocaine.

The foreign nationals were later placed before the Court and charged for the offence. The matter was last week thrown out from the Suddie Magistrate’s Court by Magistrate Ester Sam due to insufficient evidence. However the four men were then taken into Police custody and charged for overstaying.