CCJ dismisses appeal by GAWU , NAACIE

… says meaningful consultations held in closure of Rose Hall,Enmore estates

The Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) on Tuesday dismissed an appeal by the unions representing sugar workers regarding the closure of the Rose Hall and Enmore sugar estates in 2017, citing in its judgment that minimum requirements for meaningful consultations were met.

The ruling by the CCJ also stated that there was no breach of the common

law right to meaningful consultations or sections 23(4) and (5) of the Trade

Union Recognition Act.

The case was taken to the CCJ by the trustee of the the Guyana Agricultural and General Workers Union (GAWU) , Sattie Basdeo and Roxanne St Hill Trustee of the National Association of Agricultural, Commercial and Industrial Employees (NAACIE) after their decision to challenge the dismissal of sugar workers with the closure of the estates was thrown out by the High Court and the Court of Appeal here.

See full text of the CCJ’s ruling: CCJ Ruling