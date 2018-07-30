Reduction in size of UG Council approved

THE UNIVERSITY Council has considered and approved proposed changes to the University of Guyana Act and the University Statutes which could see a reduction in the size of the Council, once the necessary legislative actions are taken.

During an extraordinary session on Friday, July 27, the Council agreed that the membership of the University Council be reduced from 26 to 17, thereby removing the provision for special interests and international representation from Britain, Canada, the USA and UWI.

“These changes are the result of a series of stakeholder consultations conducted by the Governance Review Committee, which was approved by the University Council in November, 2016,” the university said in a release.

It noted that the final revised report and proposed changes were presented by the chair of the Governance Committee, Professor Lawrence Carrington, a former UG vice chancellor.

The Council adopted the revised Act by majority vote and it is expected to send the recommended changes to the Education Ministry for appropriate governmental and legislative consideration. It was noted that while the University Act needs legislative action, the council is responsible for approving the revision of the statuses.