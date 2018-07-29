Noose tightens against human traffickers

– 77 alleged TIP victims rescued thus far this year

SOME 77 alleged Trafficking in Persons (TIP) victims have been rescued so far for this year, Minister of Social Protection Amna Ally said on Saturday.

The minister made his disclosure at the Ministry of Social Protection’s (MoSP) ‘Freedom Fest’ held on Saturday at the D’Urban Park tarmac to raise awareness in observance of World Day against Trafficking in Persons, which will be observed on Monday.

“Between January 5th to July 3rd, 2018, 77 alleged victims were rescued and provided with the necessary psychosocial support by the MoSP,” Ally said.

She also reported that 69 of those alleged victims were placed in protective care and some were assisted with job placements, educational and training opportunities along with judicial support, where necessary.

In May this year alone, eight of 16 young ladies (14 Venezuelans, one Cuban and one from the Dominican Republic) were rescued during a raid executed by the Guyana Police Force (GPF) in Kitty, Georgetown.

Reminding that TIP is akin to slavery and it violates many basic human rights, Minister Ally declared: “Perpetrators will be prosecuted and we will do whatever it takes to ensure that former victims are given sufficient support services.”

The minister also acknowledged that the work of the Ministerial Task Force against Trafficking in Persons, the Counter-Trafficking in Persons (C-TIP) Unit of the MoSP, various faith-based organisations and other stakeholders have all been instrumental in the fight against this crime and the “callous industry”.

Minister Ally related that Guyana has been able to maintain its Tier- 1 ranking for meeting the minimum standards for the elimination of trafficking, as devised by the US Department of State.

The 2017-2018 national action plan for combating TIP; increasing the number of investigations, prosecutions, and convictions; and identifying and assisting more victims are all actions the ministry has been taking to combat TIP and which have helped it to maintain the country’s Tier- 1 status.

Ally, however, stressed that it is imperative for persons in society to be cognisant that human trafficking is not someone else’s problem, because it is a crime that affects all despite culture, creed or background.

“We all have a responsibility to bring this practise to an end,” she said, adding: “Survivors must be supported and their families aided and comforted.”

Ally also stressed that citizens must act “forcefully” against any suspected case of human trafficking.

According to her, “Too often we hear of stories of young men and women who are promised legitimate jobs — in the mining industry, for example — but end up becoming victims to human traffickers.” Here, the minister voiced that persons are exploited, even sexually, and have their lives threatened daily.

The “heinous crimes” against these persons is an attack against the development of Guyana, Ally said, and noted: “We must be cognisant that for us to develop as a nation, we need all of our people — our valuable human resources — to be protected.”

It is for this reason the “Freedom Fest” was held on Saturday. The edutaining event sought to raise awareness among the general public on the vital role each person has to play.

Coordinator of the C-TIP Unit, Tanisha Williams-Corbin noted that the unit has been crafting programmes to empower victims to give them opportunities in order to get them to overcome their trauma.

The event included booths from the ministry and its various units and financial aid organisations as well. This was because, as Minister Ally noted, persons become more susceptible to human traffickers because of various root causes: extreme poverty, entrenched inequalities and the lack of opportunities. With this in mind, the ministry has structured its programmes around accelerating development as well.

Moving forward, Ally who is also the government’s chief whip, pledged the support of her ministry and government to stand with all victims.