Men’s hockey team miss out on bronze, finish fourth

THE National Men’s Hockey team ended their campaign at the Central American and Caribbean (CAC) Games in Barranquilla, Colombia, with disappointment as they missed out on the bronze medal, losing 5-0 to Trinidad and Tobago to finish fourth.

It was simply not the National Team’s day as T&T led 2-0 after the first two quarters, then scoring three more in the third and fourth quarters.

Tariq Marcano got T&T off to a flyer, netting their first after just two minutes had gone by on the clock. Kwan Browne then doubled their lead six minutes later to put the Guyanese on the back foot.

Guyana recovered and held firm for the remainder of the first half but Trinidad was just too good and notched three goals in quick succession to close the game out.

Mickell Pierre made it 3-0 in the 51st minute before Browne added his second just a minute later while Shaquille Daniel sealed the deal in the 56th minute.

Meanwhile, the Guyana women’s hockey team managed their first win in the final match of competition on Saturday, when they narrowly defeated Guatemala by 1-0 to earn 7th place in the competition. Striker Gabriella Xavier put Guyana up by 1-0 in the sixth minute of play when she completed a swift attack up the middle by sending her shot into the far corner, past the advancing Guatemalan goalkeeper.

The game seemed destined to be high-scoring as Guyana piled on the pressure, but the lack of scoring that plagued them throughout the competition would haunt them once again as spectators witnessed one rued chance after another.

While Guatemala never threatened Guyana’s goal much throughout the match, the newcomers to hockey could be congratulated for their staunch defence, which left Guyana scoreless for the rest of the match and giving them the narrowest of victories by 1-0.

Cuba defeated Mexico for the CAC gold while Trinidad secured bronze over Barbados.