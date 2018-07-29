FIFA need to conduct “independent investigation” into Qatar bid claims

FOOTBALL’s world governing body Fifa has been urged to conduct an “independent investigation” into claims the Qatar 2022 World Cup bid team ran a secret campaign in 2010 to sabotage competing host bids.

The chairman of the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport select committee Damian Collins said the “serious allegations”, published in the Sunday Times, would be a breach of FIFA’s rules if true.

“It requires a proper independent investigation and FIFA should make clear that will happen,” he said.

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 live, he added: “If the Qataris have broken the rules, they should face some sanctions.”

In a statement Qatar’s Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy said it “rejects each and every allegation put forward by the Sunday Times”.

The paper claims to have seen leaked documents that show the Qatari bid team employed a US PR firm and ex-CIA agents to smear its rivals – mainly the United States and Australia.

The alleged aim was to create propaganda to give the impression that a World Cup would not be supported domestically. The Qatar tournament organisers deny the allegations.

A campaign such as that alleged by the Sunday Times would have broken FIFA’s bidding rules.

Qatar beat rival bids from the United States, Australia, South Korea and Japan to the right to host the 2022 World Cup.

FIFA’s rules say World Cup bidders should not make “any written or oral statements of any kind, whether adverse or otherwise, about the bids or candidatures of any other member association”.

The Qatar bid team has been previously accused of corruption, but was cleared following a two-year Fifa inquiry.(BBC Sport)