Dave & Celena All Stars move into semis to launch title defence

THE defending national champions of the Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’, Dave & Celena All Stars got their title defence off to a great start when the National Playoffs got underway on Friday evening at the Pouderoyen Tarmac, West Bank Demerara.

They passed a stern test when they faced the attacking Leopold Street team and managed a narrow escape with a 1-0 penalty shootout victory after regulation time failed to produce a winner with the scoreline at 0-0.

In their second match of the night, the defending champions faced another team from the mining town of Linden, Swag Entertainment, and secured their semi-final berth with a 1-0 win.

Tyric McAllister’s 10th minute strike was all that was required for the All Stars to win.

Meanwhile, Linden Zone champions Silver Bullets also booked their spot in the last four with victories over West Side Ballers and Bartica’s Disconnection Crew, who were impressive on their debut.

The Silver Bullets required a 3-2 win from the penalty spot to get past West Side Ballers after regulation time ended at a 1-1 stalemate.

In their second match, the Bullets needled Disconnection Crew with Jermaine Samuels the man on target in the sixth minute.

Meanwhile, West Side Zone champions, Showstoppers, along with Leopold Street, ESPN, Ballers, Disconnection Crew and Swag Entertainment were the teams to be eliminated.

Round two of the National Playoffs is set for Wednesday at the Haslington Tarmac, East Coast Demerara, with some of the powerhouses like Sparta Boss, Bent Street, West Front Road, Trafalgar, Uprising, Buxton Diamond and Paradise slated to be in action as they battle for the remaining two semi-final spots.