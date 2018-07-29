An advocate for youth empowerment | Dennis Glasgow

Empowered young people make tremendous contributions to the development of a country. More and more, young people have become involved in ways that prepare them for the great task of becoming the leaders of the future.

Meet Dennis Anthony Glasgow. This 20-year-old firepower is a Caribbean Youth Advocate for the advancements of Sexual Reproductive Health and Rights (SRHR) of young people. Glasgow serves on a few Regional Committees that deal with various SRHR issues; these include the Youth Advocacy Steering Committee for PANCAP, the Caribbean Right Here Right Now Platform, the PAHO Technical Working Group for the Elimination of Mother to Child Transmission of HIV & Syphilis, Women Deliver Young Leaders Program, The Youth Coalition for Sexual Reproductive Health and Rights, Bold Leader.

He holds a Diploma in Communication Studies from the University of Guyana, where he is approaching his final year pursuing the same degree. At the prime of his career, he sees himself as a Caribbean Cultural and Social Anthropologist working in the area of Youth Development through Education and Health.

Dennis is passionate about positive social change. He’s passionate about youth development and youth participation in leadership and wishes to work towards seeing that youth are included in the planning, implementing and monitoring and evaluation of all areas of interest that addresses them.

That is why he aspires to be a Cultural Anthropologist, dealing in the area of health and education of young people across Guyana. “Given Guyana’s rich cultural diversity and the fact that we share so many social issues, each with its own challenges; I strongly believe that we need trained professionals to address these issues in a culturally sensitive way. The way you address something like education or even health in a country like this can never have a one size fits all approach. Cultural Anthropology affords you to see these issues and solutions through cultural lenses and that I want to say I can help with,” the youth advocate said

In his message to young people, Dennis said “I want people to know that each and every one of us has the capacity to change something and to change someone. It firsts starts with building self-enough, so that self can afford to be selfless,” he said. “Each and every one of us should want to say at the end of our lives, whenever it is; that ‘I DID something, rather than I SHOULD HAVE done something.’ I want to contribute towards making my country, and region the best it can be by ensuring this generation and those to come, have a conducive environment for prosperity.”