I had to pay $1200 just like that

Dear Editor,

AROUND 08:15hrs on Thursday, 26th July, I stopped at a snackette in the Stabroek Market to purchase some snacks. Upon ordering a puri and fishcake, I decided to eat one too and drank a bottle of peanut punch. During the process of ordering, I put a 1,000 dollar bill on the counter and the lady selling collected the money, whilst serving me with part of my order. Upon completion of giving me all my orders, the woman told me the total cost and I said okay, you have change for me. Surprisingly, the woman said I have to pay her.

Immediately, I told her to check as she had collected the thousand. The woman just glanced in her pocket and said no, she didn’t collect the money. During the course of the argument the woman’s son entered the stall and informed me that he’s her son and I shouldn’t raise my voice. I told him this is blatant robbery and let her check her money.

The market hadn’t opened too long and I’m quite sure she would know how many sales she accumulated so far and would see the difference. She refused to do that. Many things transpired, but to make the story short, first time in my life I encountered such an embarrassment and all because of what I considered dishonesty. I paid for the puri and fish cake that I took and left. It might not sound as a lot, but I lost $1200 just like that and my appetite was cut.

Editor, I’ve penned numerous letters about the affairs of the Stabroek Market with the aim that things would change and changes would be made, so that more people would feel comfortable to do their purchasing inside the market, but surprisingly, it seems as if they are crooks vending too. As of today, I will ensure that I don’t venture back there for any purchasing, even though I would sometimes take my kids there for snacks too.

Regards

Sahadeo Bates