Linden to host first ‘Freedom Fest’ for Emancipation

THIS emancipation, ‘Lindeners’ no longer have to journey to Georgetown to enjoy African cultural events, as a grand emancipation extravaganza, Freedom Fest 2018, will bring the mining town alive with a packed emancipation programme. This will commence on July 31 and continue on August 1.

The Wisroc Community Centre ground is expected to be an African cultural pyramid with African food, music, drumming and a grand cultural show. The event is being hosted by Right Start Foundation and Member of Parliament Jermaine Figueira. Main sponsors include Minister of State Joseph Harmon, Minister within the Ministry of Natural Resources Simona Broomes and BK International CEO Brian Tiwari who made a whooping contribution of $500, 000.

On July 31 starting from 18:00hrs, the play field will come alive with soiree, campfire, storytelling, folk songs and African games. On Emancipation Day, there will be a village exhibition which will include Community Development Councils from across Region, a cook up competition and a cultural show.

MP Figueira, who is the brainchild behind this year’s event said that for too long, the people from Linden, a town where the population is majority Afro-Guyanese, have to travel to Georgetown or other villages to enjoy an Emancipation celebration. This year, the celebration is right in their backyard and will be fun-packed and exciting. “We have many persons living in Linden whose roots are in villages that were previously owned by Africans, and so the African culture is deeply enshrined in them. For these ones, especially the older folks, [they] have been longing for something right here that mimics what a real Emancipation celebration should be, and that is why we have put all heads together to give them an event this year right in Linden, which they deserve,” he said.