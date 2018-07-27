IN WHAT is promised to be a night of musical warfare, Empire Media Inc. is once again set to host the highly anticipated marquee event in Guyana Art of War 2018, tomorrow at the Sports Hall tarmac, Homestretch Avenue. This event, which is in its third year, has already created a social media craze with fans all hyped and ready for the battle. Art of War will feature six of Guyana’s elite DJs and Selectors who will do battle for $1,000,000, one trophy and the Mr Art of War 2018 title. Winner takes all!!

Combatants include: Champions for Armageddon Clash 2018 DJ Magnum and Seen Up; Art of War 2016 Champions DJ Platinum and Skinny Hype; DJ Delly Ranks; DJ Nico Hype; Turf Teacha and Spotlight Sound.

It is no secret that the entertainment/dancehall industry has been dying for this sort of event, and we proved that with the large attendance at our previous clashes. Art of War 2018 will serve to further reignite the fire of this art form in Guyana. There will be five rounds in the competition:

Round 1: On Enemy Lines (Anything Goes)

Round 2: Engage the Enemy (Anything Goes)

Round 3: Anything Goes

Round 4: Challenge Round– DJs pick 1 artiste and play 7–10 songs by that artiste

Round 5: Tune for Tune– Vocal Artists/Vocal Tune (no exception)

The fans will decide who gets eliminated and who stays by a show of hands, while there will be a review panel and also judges to deal with playbacks and difficult decisions respectively.

Early juggling will be provided by Evolution Fraternity, Selector Shaq and Selector Matic. Admission is $1,000 before 22:00hrs. Gates will be opened from 18:00hrs and the clash starts at 22:00hrs. For more information, you can like our Facebook page- ‘Empire Media Inc’ or follow us on Instagram @empiremediainc.