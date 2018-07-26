‘Superman’ Lewis wins opening bout, hockey men through to semi-finals

GUYANESE boxer Colin ‘Superman’ Lewis beat Nicaraguan Onealdt Mayorga in convincing fashion in their light welterweight (64kg) bout while the Guyana Men’s National hockey team demolished Guatemala 8-0 to book their semi-final spot as the Central American and Caribbean (CAC) Games continued.

Lewis, who had raucous support from the few Guyanese present, outclassed Mayorga using his greater reach to much effect. In the opening round Lewis came out guns blazing, looking to be the aggressor and landed several thumping head shots. However the Nicaraguan did not back down and replied with a few well-timed punches of his own.

The second round was where Lewis was at his most devastating, landing some crunching body shots which took the fight out of Mayorga who had a standing eight-count.

The third round was just as entertaining with both fighters trading blows but when the bell rang, all five judges had scored in favour of Lewis.

Lewis will now face Mexico’s Gomez in the quarter-final tomorrow while Keevin ‘Lightning’ Allicock will also take to the ring to face El Salvadorian Christian Jimenez in their Bantamweight (56kg) quarter-final.

HOCKEY



After suffering a 2-0 loss to Mexico on Monday, the Guyanese men rebounded superbly to thrash Guatemala 8-0 sealing their semi-final spot in the process.

The Guyanese played cautiously in the first two quarters notching up a 2-0 lead; Meshach Sargeant opened proceedings in the 15th minute before Randy Hope doubled the lead in the 22nd.

However, a late flurry of goals saw the Guyanese home begin with Jeranzo Bell who scored the first of his three goals in the 31st minute.

Aroydy Branford was next to get in on the act netting in the 44th minute before Bell completed his hat-trick in the 46th and 52nd minutes respectively.

Guyana captain Robert France hauled in a late brace to complete the rout finding the back of the net in the 59th and 60th minutes.

The Guyanese will now have to face the top seed (Cuba) from Pool ‘A’ tomorrow in their semi-final.

The Guyanese women will face Jamaica today as they hunt their first win at the Games.

SQUASH

Despite losing to Jamaica, the Guyanese Men’s squash team of Sunil Seth, Nyron Joseph and Jason-Ray Khalil qualified for the quarterfinal of the Team competition when they faced Mexico. However, they surrendered to the Mexicans 2-0; Sunil Seth lost to Cesar Salazar in sets of 11-8, 11-9, 11-5 while Nyron Joseph was beaten by Alfredo Avila Vergara in sets of 11-1, 11-6, 11-3.

Meanwhile, swimmers Andrew Fowler and Jamila Sanmoogan competed in the Men’s and Women’s 50 metres freestyle but failed to progress beyond the heats despite solid performances.

The 23rd Central American and Caribbean (CAC) Games, which is being hosted in Barranquilla, Colombia, began on July 19 and will run until August 3.