RHTYSC assists students with cycles under Patron’s 73rd birthday programme

THE Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club, MS last Friday provided bicycles to 20 youths as part of an effort to assist them to stay in school and obtain a sound education.

The donation was made under its Patron’s Fund as part of President David Granger 73rd birthday celebration.

The presentation was sponsored by CEO of VNET Communication Sharaz Sherrifudeen and the 10 cricket teams of the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club, MS.

Club Secretary/CEO Hilbert Foster in remarks at the presentation stated that last year the club assisted students and sports organisations with millions worth of bicycles, exercise books, cricket balls, sports gear and school bags, while the second edition of the Green Economy Cricket tournament saw $1M in prizes shared out to the top winners.

This year the BCB is expected to organise the second edition of the Green Economy Trophy while the RHTY&SC would assist youths with school bags, cycles and cricket bats, as part of its countywide ‘Say Yes to Education and Sports’ Campaign.

President Granger, the long-serving Secretary/CEO, stated, has been a remarkable and inspirational Honorary Patron to every member of Guyana’s leading youth and sports organisation and as such the club is delighted to assist youths to fulfil their potential in sports and in the classroom.

Assistant secretary Simon Naidu stated that the donation was made possible by VNET Communication, who contributed most of the funds, while the teams also assisted financially. He urged the students to cherish the donation and to use them for the intended purpose, which is to attend school.

The students drawn mainly from Rose Hall Town, Port Mourant, Hampshire and Williamsburg, expressed gratitude to the RHTY&SC, VNET Communication.

They also expressed 73rd birthday greetings to the President. CEO of VNET Communication Sharaf Sherrifudeen expressed his company’s pleasure to be associated with the RHTY&SC, its cricket teams, and most importantly to assist youths to get to school.

Most of the students were selected by the cricket coaches of the RHTY&SC after attending the club’s 28th Annual Cricket Academy, while the others were nominated by schools in the township.

The RHTY&SC cricket teams would next distribute cricket bats to Under-15 cricketers based on recommendations from clubs around Berbice. Persons who want to nominate youth cricketers can email foster_hilbert@yahoo.com or call the office on 337-4562.