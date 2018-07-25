This thing used to bother me

IN my graduate years at the University of Guyana, my father introduced me to a book,titled ‘The March of Folly,’ written by Barbara Tuchman. In this excellent work, Ms. Tuchman uses examples in history where there was the pursuit of policy contrary to self-interest.

Showing how those who possessed power engaged in behaviour that was detrimental to their interest due to the sheer ego, pomposity and chutzpah. The writer also noted the small and simple adjustment they could have made to avoid their downfall. This author of her magnus opus, ‘The Guns of August’, documented the Trojans’ decision to move the Greek horse into their city, the failure of the Renaissance Popes to address the issues that would lead to the Protestant Reformation in the early 16th century, England’s folly under the rule of King George in relation to the American colonies, the United States mishandling of the Vietnam War and other small case studies.

Prior to reading this book, I did not give much thought to the idea of the trappings of command and its inability to change course in the face of certain defeat due to silly decision-making. Furnished with the knowledge gained from this masterpiece, I was able to rationalise how some humans can transform into obstinate dummies when they enjoy tutelage over others.

Building on what I just noted are the following examples to illustrate the point of this article. The teacher, the parent, the leader of a tribe, the politician, those in authority in any form are susceptible to the arrogance of rule. Let us look at the exhibit of an autocratic teacher, who would not dare entertain advice from her students. The student observes that the book placed at the top of the blackboard may fall and hit the teacher and cause some physical damage.

The student attempts to offer some guidance to Miss, but she high and mightily scoffs at this attempt by a junior beneath her and says: ‘Don’t you dare try to correct me, I am the master her, you are the student’. The child tries to plead her innocence and takes a last gasp of breath to say, ‘Miss, I was trying to help you avoid getting hit by the book.’ The poor child fails in her attempts and is placed in detention. Subsequently, a heavy breeze causes the book to topple and hit the teacher. She turns to class while wincing in pain and shouts, ‘Why couldn’t somebody stop this from happening’? Shivering in fear, the students remain tight-lipped, paralyzed by fear.

This is the mystery of domination in any form and in any circumstance, it does something to the minds of some humans that they themselves cannot explain. This thing used to bother me, until I read the ‘March of Folly’ and Tuchman explained that ‘…the command of power causes failure to think’.

How about the baker shop owner who was once an employee and joined with the workers to overthrow the proprietor of his former place of work, because the owner was a dictatorial bully. He convinced all the dissatisfied employees to leave this place of hellish work and join him at his new baker shop.. Within weeks of leading a rebellion and mass exodus against bad leadership, this once fighter against injustice who saw the downfall of his former boss due to poor decision-making, engages in the same behaviour when he is endowed with power. This phenomenon is indeed troubling, even more so to those who don’t have the luxury of reading what learned minds have to say on this topic. How could people witness and fight against the misuse of power and when they accede to the throne, repeat the same action that led to the fall of persons who once sat on throne they now hold? If you encounter this enigma, go see the ‘March of Folly’ and this thing might no longer bother you.