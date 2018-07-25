Painter charged for Patentia robbery

A 39-year-old painter of Lot 192 Back Street, Grove East Bank Demerara, was on Monday charged with robbery under arms when he appeared at the Vreed-en-Hoop Magistrates’s Court before Magistrate Crystal Lambert.

The accused, Edward Gudge, pleaded not guilty and was granted bail in the sum of $200,000 and the case was postponed to August 9 and was transferred to the Wales Magistrate’s Court.

Gudge was arrested on Thursday last at his home and was taken to Wales Police Station after it was alleged that he had robbed Gayatri Boodramlall, a housewife of Patentia, West Bank Demerara on June 1, 2018 at her home of a quantity of jewellery valued $ 440,000, a quantity of cigarettes valued $48,000, a quantity of rum valued $396,000, a quantity of Phone cards valued $642,000, one DVR valued$108,000 and $ 500,000 in cash.

He was in the company of two others who were armed. An identification parade was held and he was identified by the victim and her husband to be one of the three persons who robbed them.