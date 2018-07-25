Mayor puts out PPP councillor from statutory meeting

PEOPLE’s Progressive Party (PPP) Councillor Khame Sharma had to be escorted out of the Mayor and City Council’s (M&CC) compound on Monday afternoon after being accused of ‘disrespectful’ conduct.

At the fortnightly statutory meeting at City Hall, Sharma wanted Mayor Patricia Chase-Green to entertain a motion that he was bringing to the City Council, but the mayor denied his request.

The councillor continued standing and speaking even as the mayor made it known that she had not given him permission to speak.

Sharma continued speaking after Chase-Green’s final warning to desist from doing so. The mayor then asked for councillors to agree with her, by a show of hands, for Sharma to be put out of the meeting.

Even before the votes were announced, Sharma decided to pick up his belongings and leave with the words: “This is not democracy.”

An officer of the City Constabulary escorted him out of the council’s precincts, as is required by law.

Upon Sharma’s departure, fellow PPP Councillor Bishram Kuppen questioned the procedure Chase-Green used for refusing Sharma’s motion.

According to an explanation provided by Town Clerk Royston King, the municipal laws indicate that Sharma should have submitted the motion to the town clerk at least 96 hours before the intended meeting. Sharma submitted it last Friday.

Speaking with reporters, the mayor said at a meeting earlier this month to deal with City Hall’s restoration programme, Sharma attended and left in protest “because he couldn’t get his way to talk and carry on at the meeting.”

She said the motion he brought was asking for things that have already been decided upon. “He is in the habit that, every time at statutory meetings, he tries to disrespect the entire council. He refuses to raise his hand for acknowledgement to be given a hearing, he sits down and he wants to talk at any time to anyone, anyhow,” Chase-Green said.