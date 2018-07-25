Downes beats Fagundes for Male GBTI Open title

… Fraser is Women’s champion

THE Guyana Lawn Tennis Association’s (GLTA) biggest championship on its calendar – the 2018 GBTI Open – came to a close on Tuesday evening as Anthony Downes downed Jonathan Fagundes to claim the Men’s title while Cristy Campbell was forced to forfeit the Women’s title to Kalyca Fraser.

With intermittent showers flooding the courts, the Men’s final was reduced to ‘Super Sets’. Downes, however, defeated the multi-talented athlete, Jonathon Fagundes, in two sets of 4-0; Fagundes who is better known for his exploits in athletics and cycling had eliminated top seeds to get to the final.

Earlier in the evening, cramps plagued the in-form Campbell who was forced to forfeit the Women’s final to Kalyca Fraser.

Meanwhile Downes teamed up with Leyland Leacock to overcome Sandeep Chand and Andre Lopes in the Men’s Doubles in sets of 6-1, 6-3.

The GBTI Open started in the 1980s, but due to measures beyond control, it was halted. The tournament restarted in 2010 and the GLTA reported that it has grown bigger every year.