5 bandits killed

By Leroy Smith

…as police foil robbery at Turkeyen

…AK-47, other rifles recovered

FIVE bandits were shot and killed and police recovered a quantity of items including high-powered weapons, during a pre-dawn operation at Turkeyen, East Coast Demerara on Tuesday, when they foiled an attempted robbery on a home in the area.

The incident occurred just after 03:00hrs. Dead are: 38-year-old Timothy St. Hill, 31-year-old Levi Braithwaite, Andrew Daly, Eon Forde and Jermaine Doobay. The men were at the time engaged in an exchange in rapid and intense gunfire with the police. The investigations were initially conducted by both ranks from the Criminal Investigations Department’s Major Crimes Unit and divisional detectives. However, by the break of day, it was the aforementioned unit which was mandated by the crime chief to take over the probe.

Speaking with the media, Crime Chief Williams said the men broke into the home and the after the police were alerted, the ranks responded promptly. One AK 47 rifle was recovered in addition to two other rifles. The Guyana Chronicle was informed that the men showed up at the location in motorcar HC-4195 and proceeded to pierce their way through a gateway which leads to the two homes. Once in the compound, they proceeded to one of the two houses where they attempted to gain entry. The occupants then concealed themselves in a room and from there they telephoned the police on the 911 emergency numbers.

The police who were in the area in two separate vehicles patrolling parts of the East Coast were directed to the location and upon spotting two of the men, they engaged the police by opening fire. The lawmen returned fire and the two who were shooting died. Subsequently, one of the other bandits who was in the house and heard the gunshots came running out and he was caught in the cross-fire. But it did not end there; seconds later, St Hill and Braithwaite came up with the car and began opening fire on the police who returned same, causing the death of St. Hill. When the Guyana Chronicle arrived at the scene the police were already out in their numbers conducting their investigations.

The police recovered a number of items with which the men had arrived at the scene in their vehicle, including house-breaking implements. Williams and Divisional Commander Senior Superintendent Edmond Cooper were also on the ground. Persons who live close by said they were awakened to the loud, rapid gunshots and some took evasive measures.

One man said that when he heard the gunshots he secured his young child and covered his ear with a headphone to prevent the child from reacting to the noise. The residents did commend the police for a job well done. The police conducted their work at the crime scene at the pitch of dark until dawn yesterday. It was only after the place got bright that residents mustered the courage to come out of their homes to see what was going on.

Persons who traverse the area for work only became aware that something was wrong when they noticed the police and so many media operatives who were present at the time.

Bandits after safe

Meanwhile, Acting Police Commissioner David Ramnarine at a news conference later in the day told the media that the police were able to confirm that the bandits were after a safe, which was in one of the houses on the double lot. The occupants who were in the house at the time are not licensed firearm holders, hence they did not have any exchange of gunfire with the bandits. The commissioner could not say what is in the safe. The Guyana Chronicle was able to confirm that the house was constructed two years ago and is owned by an overseas-based Guyanese businessman. His name was given as Jason Babulall. The man had already furnished the home and was in the process of moving to Guyana within a few weeks to take up residence.

Known characters

Ramnarine told the media that three of the dead bandits were known characters who have criminal records. Asked to comment on the police’s swift response, Ramnarine said a patrol from ‘C’ Division was in the area as well as a patrol from the Criminal Investigations Department. The latter was unmarked, and the ranks were not wearing uniforms of any sort. After the call came in about the robbery, the two joined forces and proceeded to the location. The ranks adopted tactical positions and closed off the one entrance to the area, knowing that the other end had the construction of a bridge ongoing.

He related that the ranks moved in and upon spotting the first two suspects, shots were fired by them in the direction of the police who returned the favour, fatally wounding them. The acting police chief used his press conference to commend the bravery of his charges, whom he said will not go unnoticed and as it was because of their resilience not to back down amidst gunfire, the rule of law was maintained.

St Hill was identified by the police as a 38-year-old man who was in 2015 arrested and charged for possession of arms and ammunition without being a licensed holder for the items. In 2016 he was again arrested, this time for possession of narcotics and in 2017, he was arrested for break and enter and larceny. In 2018, the same St Hill was the subject of another police matter after he set fire to the Diamond Police Station lockups where he was being held. He was not finished there; his name was also called in the incidents of 2017 following the Camp Street jailbreak.

St Hill was reportedly providing the injured escapees and fugitives with medical aid, foodstuff and even clothing. He was also working to have a weapon provided for the group, police intelligence uncovered. Braithwaite for his part was fingered in a 2017 robbery-under-arms case. The police listed his address as Ruimveldt. In the case of Andrew Daly, 40 years old, of Westminster Housing Scheme, he was also charged with break and enter and larceny. The police are still to check the criminal records for Jermaine Doobay and Eon Forde.