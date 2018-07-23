UG students help spruce up Sophia

RESIDENTS of ‘B’ and ‘C’ Fields, South Sophia, recently benefited from a community intervention project done by the fourth-year Social Work students of the University of Guyana.

According to the group of final-year students, the project included activities such as the repainting of road markings, painting of pedestrian crossings and cleaning of the canals.

The project was undertaken in collaboration with Deputy Mayor of Georgetown, Akeem Peter, while assistance was provided by ranks of the Turkeyen Police Station.

The compound of the Open Doors Centre was also cleaned and beautified. The group reported that the trainees were given the opportunity to attend motivational and remedial sessions, as well as health talks and arts and craft lessons.

The project is still ongoing and the students noted that they were happy to undertake the project, which is an aspect of their programme of study at the university.