Fernandes and Khalil settle for Squash Doubles Bronze

GUYANA’s Taylor Fernandes and Ashley Khalil settled for bronze medals after they lost to the Colombian pair, Laura and Maria Tovar Perez in the semi-final of their Women’s Doubles Squash semi-final yesterday.

Playing at the 23rd Central American and Caribbean (CAC) Games in Barranquilla, Colombia, Khalil and Fernandes lost to the Colombians 2-0 with sets of 8-11 and 3-11.However, despite the loss, they clinched bronze, Guyana’s first medal of the Games thus far.

Meanwhile, Guyana’s Men’s Hockey team came up against Mexico in their second Pool ‘B’ match and suffered their first loss of the tournament.

Two penalty shots conceded within 10 minutes were their downfall as they lost 3-0. The first goal they conceded was from the penalty spot as Mexico’s Francisco Aguilar swept home the first of his three goals in the 24th minute.

Just seven minutes later, Aguilar doubled Mexico’s lead, yet again from a penalty shot.

From thereon, it would always be an uphill task for the Guyanese men and Aguilar completed his hat-trick in the 52nd minute from free play to seal Mexico’s second victory in two games.

The Guyanese men now find themselves in a must-win position in their third and final group stage match against Guatemala, set for tomorrow.

Mexico are top of Pool ‘B’ with six points, while Guyana are third with three points.

The Guyanese girls will head into action today with their third and final group stage match against Mexico today at 13:00hrs Guyana time.

Caption: Guyana’s Ladies’ doubles team of Ashley Khalil and Taylor Fernandes (in red) along with their Barbados opponents in the quarter-final stage on Saturday.