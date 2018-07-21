UDFA Osmond Cummings football continues today

WEATHER permitting; the Upper Demerara Football Association (UDFA) Osmond Cummings Memorial Under-20 championship is set to continue today with a double-header at the Bayrock Community Centre ground in Wismar, Linden.

The first game is between Topp XX and Winners Connection at 14:00hrs and the other from 16:00hrs brings together Silver Shattas and Net Rockers.

The tournament continues tomorrow with one game between Topp XX and Hi Stars at 14:00hrs.

The second scheduled game between Amelia’s Ward Panthers and Eagles United is unlikely to be played since the latter’s elections and annual general meeting will be held tomorrow.

In Wednesday’s lone match, Botofago defeated Milerock 2-0 thanks to a penalty spot scored by Shane Haynes and a second registered from the boot of Steve Lancaster in the 36th minute of play.

The second match between Hi Stars and Eagles United was not played due to rain.