Pentecostal Fire take on South Assembly in final

UNBEATEN team Pentecostal Fire will tonight put a five-game winning streak on the line when they face South Assembly in the final of this year’s Linden Inter-Church basketball championship at the Mackenzie Sports Club hard court.

Yannick Tappin and Daniel Lee, the lead scorers for the unbeaten Pentecostal team helped their side overcome South Assembly earlier in the series by a 77-64 margin.

In that encounter Lee led the way with 22 points and Tappin had 21 while younger brothers Keifer and Kobe had 11 and 10 respectively.

Donnel Benjamin of the Benjamin’s clan had the best score of 21 points while big brother and their leading scorer Vibert netted 18 and Emmanuel Archibald had 11.

To reach the semi-finals on Wednesday, Pentecostal Fire recorded their fifth win with a whopping 116-43 victory against Emmanuel Assembly of God (AOG).

This came off Yannick Tappin’s game-high 35 points, 28 from Lee, 11 from Keifer and 10 from Kobe. For Emmanuel who now will play for third place, Stephon Arthur had 17 points and Gavin Clarke 15.

In the other semi-final, track athlete Emmanuel Archibald, showing his versatility with a game-high 23 points, Vibert Benjamin 18 and Donnel Benjamin 10 helped their team get past Calvary Temple.

Lee is the leading scorer with 130 points at an average of 26 points per game followed by Yannick Tappin with 115 for an average of 23 per game.

South Assembly’s most consistent scorer is Vibert Benjamin with 105 points including the tournament-high 44 points and has an average of 21 points per game. His main supporters are his brothers Donnel and Leon along with Archibald.

Calvary Temple, who will face Emmanuel AOG from 19.00hrs, had their best scorers in Joel Webster 21 points, Adrian Webster 14 and Immanuel Larose 11.

The championship game is at 21.00hrs.

The championship trophy was donated by Ian Adams.

Meanwhile, there will be a Pastors’ shootout with the likes of defending champion Pastor Richard McDonald of Mount Carmel, Linnel Warden (Sr) of Pentecostal Fire, Gavin Clarke of Emmanuel and Praise Tabernacle’s Selwyn Sills among others.