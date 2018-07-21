Heineken Open Golf tournament set for today  

THE Heineken Open golf tournament will ‘tee off’ today, with over 40 players set to converge on the country’s lone course at Lusignan.

President of the Lusignan Golf Club, Aleem Hussain and Heineken portfolio manager Darshanie Yussuf, both spoke profoundly of their now five-year-old partnership, which they are anticipating to be nothing short of exciting.

According to Hussain, the tournament is one of the most anticipated on the Club’s calendar. Hussain pointed out that despite torrential showers, the course remains in top shape and will be impeccable today to accommodate fantastic golf.

Meanwhile, for Yussuf and Heineken, the sport of golf is one they have a keen interest in and are committed to seeing the sport grow in Guyana. She encouraged persons to make their way to Lusignan today to grab some of the prizes on offer.

With a gross of 90 and a net of 66, Lakeram Shivraj, who played with a 24 handicap, won last year’s Heineken Open Golf Tournament.

Following Shivraj in second was Hussain (17) with a gross 85 and net 68, while third place went to Gavin Todd (20): gross 88 net 68.

Mike Mangal took best gross prize with 79, while Nearest to the Pin went to Mark Lashley and Longest Drive to Troy Cadogan.