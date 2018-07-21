GWI launches inter-region football competition

THE Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) has launched its second inter-region football competition which will take place today at the Guyana Football Club (GFC) ground from 10:00hrs.

The competition is known as the ‘GWI Anniversary Cup’.

Chairperson and member of the organising committee Mr Chavez Hescott emphasised that the disciplinary action of the team and individuals should be intact.

“I’m stressing to the captains and the regional managers, please ensure that your teams exercise a high level of discipline in this competition,” he said.

There will be eight teams participating, both male and female.

Managing Director, Dr Richard Van-West Charles, emphasised that the competition should assist the employees to be familiar with one another. “Part of this process is using every opportunity to know each of your fellow workers from different parts of the country.”

Dr Charles went on to state his expectation for the next round, adding that “As an organisation, we need to be gender-sensitive.” “Part of the process is to have the females participate in the fields and not in the stands alone.”

The teams received their gear and necessary equipment from GWI yesterday.