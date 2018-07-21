GSSF donates safety gear to GPF

THE Guyana Sport Shooting Foundation (GSSF), in keeping with International Sport Shooting Federation (ISSF) standards, has adopted the policy of mandatory ear and eye protection for all shooting events.

“Compliance to safety while handling firearms is always paramount,” reiterated president of the GSSF, Ryan McKinnon, in his comments while handing over a donation to the Guyana Police Force to celebrate the 4th Anniversary of the GSSF last week.

The GSSF ensures that all members follow all firearm safety rules and are personally protected during shooting by wearing protective gear for their eyes and ears.

All shooters, instructors, range safety officers, scorers and spectators in proximity to the shooting points are required to wear eye protection while the range is hot.

The Foundation, in strengthening its partnership with the Police Force, made the donation to aid the safe training and development of ranks with firearms.

The equipment is thus specifically targeted for use by the Training Section of the Tactical Services Unit.

The presentation of the ear and eye protective equipment was made at Police Headquarters, Eve Leary, Kingsron to the Officer-in-Charge (OC) of TSU, Guy Nurse.

Assistant Commissioner Clifton Hicken opined that he appreciates the Foundation’s recognition of the importance of safety while handling firearms.

The Foundation looks forward to continued collaboration with the GPF and commits to giving assistance, building capacity and aiding in the general development of the force and its ranks where possible.

The GSSF wishes to thank all its members, partners, collaborators and supporters for the valuable contributions made towards the development of the organisation and by extension the sport of shooting in Guyana.

The Board of Directors wishes to express its continued commitment and dedication to the development of the Foundation while working closely with local regulatory departments and authorities.