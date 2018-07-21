ECC summer camp underway

WITH the aim of imparting the rudiments of the game of cricket, the Everest Cricket Club (ECC), last Thursday kick-started the annual line-in Cricket Summer Camp at the Camp-street-based facility.

Roughly 21 youngsters aged 13 to 19 are a part of the camp as they seek to learn the fundamentals of cricket over the next few days.

Club captain John Ramsingh told Chronicle Sport that the camp aims to provide intensive cricket training to players who strive to discover new techniques, improve their mental, physical skills and better their overall cricketing skills, both on and off the field.

He urged the youngsters to take full advantage of the opportunities being offered to them.

The programme also involves classroom-style sessions and lectures by a variety of expert presenters.

The six-day camp will conclude with a practice game and a graduation ceremony, where participants will receive a certificate of participation.