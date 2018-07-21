Chase, Multi to clash in male final

… Charlestown, East La Penitence battle for ladies’ title

THE best of the best will be on show today when the finals of the ExxonMobil U-14 schools football tournament take place at the Ministry of Education ground.

The clinical Chase Academic Foundation will take on the exuberance of the North Ruimveldt Multilateral lads in the male final.

Chase, who operate a well-oiled unit, are heavy favourites to win the tournament considering that they have great passing chemistry and finishing capabilities.

Multi, on the other hand, must have figured that out and might be looking to counter for their chances on goal.

Still, only one can remain when the dust settles and fans will have to wait until 15:00hrs for that final. Before that, there is a third-place playoff between St John’s College and Buxton Youth Development at 13:00hrs.

Other male matches will see Tucville taking on Vergenoegen Secondary in the fifth/sixth-place playoff while Marian Academy play Dolphin for seventh and eighth

Meanwhile, East Ruimveldt will take the field to play the final of the tournament after their semi-final opponents South Ruimveldt were found guilty of rule violations.

While South had won that match on Tuesday 9-1, the organisers decided to uphold the protest made by East La Penitence, so South will instead play New Campbellville Secondary in the third-place playoff at 13:00hrs.

Uitvlugt and Dolphin will clash in the fifth and sixth place playoff while Tucville and Vergenoegen will play in the seventh and eighth place game.

The tournament is sponsored by ExxonMobil, Pepsi and Ministry of Public Health.