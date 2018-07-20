Port Kaituma woman dies following assault by partner

Police are investigating the murder of a Port Kaituma , North West District woman who was allegedly killed by her partner last Sunday after he found her dancing with another man.

Dead is Evadee Baptiste , age 37 , of Oronoque, Port Kaituma, North West District .

The woman’s partner allegedly cuffed her to her head , causing her to fall. The man assaulted her after the saw her dancing with another man at the Port Kaituma Water Front. Baptiste was subsequently taken to the Port Kaituma hospital where she was pronounced dead on arrival.

A post-mortem examination was conducted on the woman’s remains and the cause of death was listed as brain hemorrhage due to blunt trauma. The suspect is in police custody.