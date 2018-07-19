State closed its case in Atlantic Gardens execution-style murder

AS the “execution-style” murder case of Atlantic Gardens resident Patricia Sanasie is almost at an end, the State, after presenting a handful of witnesses, closed its case on Wednesday in the Demerara High Court before Justice Brassington Reynolds and a mixed 12-member jury.

A voir dire (a trial within a trial) was held on Wednesday.

The accused is expected to lead his defence after which both the defence and the state will make closing submissions on Friday at 1:30pm in Court 7.

According to the state, it is alleged that on January 12, 2015 at Atlantic Gardens, Patricia Sanasie was murdered by the accused Richard Stanton.

As the indictment was presented on Monday, the accused pleaded not guilty. He is being represented by defence attorney Mark Waldron.

In presenting the state’s case, Tiffini Lyken told the court that about 06:45hrs on January 12, 2015, tragedy struck Atlantic Gardens, East Coast Demerara, in front of the home of the victim, Patricia Sanasie.

As she exited her car to open her gate, leaving her daughter inside the car , another car came up from which the accused exited and shot her five times. He then walked back to the car which then sped off.

The mortally injured woman was taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation where she was pronounced dead on arrival.

State Prosecutor Tiffini Lyken said that on January 14, 2015, Dr. Nehaul Singh performed a post-mortem and gave the cause of death as multiple gunshot wounds.

She related that the police conducted an investigation and the accused was charged for the offence.