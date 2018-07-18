Remanded on wounding charge

A MINER was on Tuesday remanded to prison by Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan on an unlawful wounding charge.

The charge alleged that on July14, 2018 at Barima, North West District, Lawrence Benjamin inflicted bodily harm on Alina Gouvia. But the 24-year old man denied the charge that was read out to him in court.

Police prosecutor Gordon Mansfield objected to bail being granted due to the fact that the woman was still hospitalized and also based on the seriousness of the offence.

The prosecutor also told the court that the virtual complainant and the defendant were known to each other.

However bail was refused and Benjamin was remanded to prison.

The matter was adjourned to August 6, 2018.