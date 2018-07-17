U.S. Open tennis to offer record prize money in 2018

(REUTERS) – Singles champions at the U.S. Open tennis tournament will leave New York in September with a fatter wallet than last year’s victors.

Winners of the men’s and women’s brackets will each earn $3.8M, an increase of $100 000 from 2017, according to the United States Tennis Association (USTA). Total prize money across all the divisions will total a record $53M.

The runners-up in the singles divisions will each receive $1.85M. The winning teams in both men’s and women’s doubles will share $700 000, according to the USTA.

In 1973, this tournament became the first to offer equal prize money to male and female competitors, the organisation said.

The total $53M purse for the 2018 US Open is more than a 5 percent increase on the $50.4M offered in 2017. Prize money at the U.S. Open has increased by 57 percent since 2013, the USTA said.

The tournament is scheduled to run August 27-September 9 at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing, N.Y. This year marks the tournament’s 50th anniversary.